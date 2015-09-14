Canada Goose Flagship Store Grand Opening

On October 17, 2016, Canada Goose opened it’s first ever flagship store in Yorkdale Mall (Toronto, ON). Known for their “Made in Canada” jackets that brave Arctic winters and their high standard for quality, Canada Goose has been widely accepted as the crème de la crème in winterwear.

Complete with an ice sculpture entrance, an ice bar and scrumptious hor d’oeuvres by the culinary icon Chef Susur Lee (Fring’s & Lee Restaurant), it was obvious that Canada Goose’s standard for perfection applied to every part of their business. Canada Goose was also honored by Councillor (and “6ix Dad”) Norm Kelly for their contribution to the Canadian economy and for being a “Made in Canada” champion.

Decorated with vintage Canada Goose parkas, the storefront itself is a celebration of winter and reflects the history of the brand. In the keynote from CEO Dani Reiss ( who is also the grandson of Canada Goose founder Sam Tick), he describes the vision for the store as “an environment that tells our story through our own lens.”

The Canada Goose Flagship store marks the first time the entire Canada Goose collection is displayed in one place – this includes the coveted (and sold out online) collaboration jacket between Canada Goose and our favourite outfielder, Jose Bautista.

The Canada Goose store officially opens to the public on October 18, 2016 in conjunction with the opening of Yorkdale Mall’s newest wing.

Congratuations, Canada Goose on your first flagship store. Thank you for letting us be part of your special day!