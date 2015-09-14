Canada Goose Flagship Store Grand Opening

img_0650

On October 17, 2016, Canada Goose opened it’s first ever flagship store in Yorkdale Mall (Toronto, ON). Known for their “Made in Canada” jackets that brave Arctic winters and their high standard for quality, Canada Goose has been widely accepted as the crème de la crème in winterwear.

img_0631

Complete with an ice sculpture entrance, an ice bar and scrumptious hor d’oeuvres by the culinary icon Chef Susur Lee (Fring’s & Lee Restaurant), it was obvious that Canada Goose’s standard for perfection applied to every part of their business. Canada Goose was also honored by Councillor (and “6ix Dad”) Norm Kelly for their contribution to the Canadian economy and for being a “Made in Canada” champion.

Canada_Goose_display

Decorated with vintage Canada Goose parkas, the storefront itself is a celebration of winter and reflects the history of the brand. In the keynote from CEO Dani Reiss ( who is also the grandson of Canada Goose founder Sam Tick), he describes the vision for the store as “an environment that tells our story through our own lens.”

img_0704

The Canada Goose Flagship store marks the first time the entire Canada Goose collection is displayed in one place – this includes the coveted (and sold out online) collaboration jacket between Canada Goose and our favourite outfielder, Jose Bautista.

Jose_Bautista_CG

canada_goose_jackets

The Canada Goose store officially opens to the public on October 18, 2016 in conjunction with the opening of Yorkdale Mall’s newest wing.

Congratuations, Canada Goose on your first flagship store. Thank you for letting us be part of your special day!

Grayce Yuen

Grayce is a seasoned writer with a love for make-up, succulents, dessert and adorable toy poodles. Originally from Calgary, Grayce now calls Toronto home. Follow her on Instagram @moussetaco for all things food.

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>