After a short hiatus, MAC is back on Queen Street West! In celebration of opening weekend, the store will be hosting a ton of in-store festivities including :

a MAC cosmetics photo booth

performances from drag queen, Milk

get Lippy Lip makeovers

As part of the #MACArtoftheLip campaign, visitors will also be able to try the NEW line of Liptensity Lipsticks!

DATE: October 21st & 22nd

TIME: 11AM – 7PM

LOCATION: 368 QUEEN ST WEST