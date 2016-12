This past week, we were invited to preview Bench’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Inspired by the structured simplicity of Lisbon architecture, this season’s collection encompasses a neutral colour palette with dusty pink tones and geometric statement pieces. Similar to past collections, silhouettes remain boxy and loose. Neoprene fabrics, removable sleeves and reversible printed designs make these pieces the perfect transition from winter to spring.

Grayce Yuen Grayce is a seasoned writer with a love for make-up, succulents, dessert and adorable toy poodles. Originally from Calgary, Grayce now calls Toronto home. Follow her on Instagram @moussetaco for all things food.