H&M’s next celebrity collab: The Weeknd

H&M has confirmed that The Weeknd will be the face of their upcoming menswear collection named Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd, scheduled to arrive in stores worldwide on March 2nd, 2017.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – is only 26 years old but already one of the world’s most celebrated artists and performers. To date, the Toronto native has released three major-label albums, won two Grammy Awards, been nominated for an Academy Award – and is on Spotify’s list of most-ever streamed artists.

Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd will feature key items for spring that The Weeknd has handpicked. We can’t wait to see what our homegrown talent has in store in this collection!