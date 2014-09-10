Kenzo + H&M Lookbook

As the countdown for the much anticipated collaboration with French fashion house Kenzo and H&M is upon us, we have been DYING to share our favourite pieces from the collection with everyone!

Similar to Kenzo’s jungle-inspired roots, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon (creative directors of Kenzo) have created a vibrant, fun and wild ensemble full of bright colours and prints.

The entire collection can be viewed at https://www.kenzo.com/en/kenzoxhm

Kenxo x H&M launches in stores globally and online beginning November 3, 2016.