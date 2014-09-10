Kenzo + H&M Lookbook

As the countdown for the much anticipated collaboration with French fashion house Kenzo and H&M is upon us, we have been DYING to share our favourite pieces from the collection with everyone!

Similar to Kenzo’s jungle-inspired roots, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon (creative directors of Kenzo) have created a vibrant, fun and wild ensemble full of bright colours and prints.

01-kenzo-x-hm03-kenzo-x-hm04-kenzo-x-hm07-kenzo-x-hm10-kenzo-x-hm12-kenzo-x-hm13-kenzo-x-hm14-kenzo-x-hm18-kenzo-x-hm22-kenzo-x-hm24-kenzo-x-hm25-kenzo-x-hm26-kenzo-x-hm34-kenzo-x-hm02-kenzo-x-hm

 

The entire collection can be viewed at https://www.kenzo.com/en/kenzoxhm

Kenxo x H&M launches in stores globally and online beginning November 3, 2016.

Grayce Yuen

Grayce is a seasoned writer with a love for make-up, succulents, dessert and adorable toy poodles. Originally from Calgary, Grayce now calls Toronto home. Follow her on Instagram @moussetaco for all things food.

