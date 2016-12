MAC COSMETICS ANNOUNCES

#VIVAGLAM Taraji P. Henson

Coming in February 2017

Vibrate with confidence and panache! Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett are the latest faces of our #VIVAGLAM campaign! Since 1994, every cent from the selling price of M·A·C #VIVAGLAM Lipstick and Lipglass has gone toward helping women, men and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Please click here for more information on the MAC Viva Glam collection click here.