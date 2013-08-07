It’s Official! Toronto Fashion Week is back

Canadian fashion designers will once again send their creations down the runway for Toronto Fashion Week. The news of our city’s fashion week rehabilitation came from Peter Freed, President of Freed Developments, who announced the purchase of Toronto Fashion Week® from IMG Canada Limited.

Spearheading the ownership group, which is comprised of several of the country’s top executives in real estate, media and finance, Freed also announced a new home for the event. Set to be anchored in Yorkville, Toronto’s luxury retail destination, the goal to create a global forum for fashion, retail, arts, entertainment and culture.

“Toronto is a city that is experiencing exponential growth; fashion and retail have been integral contributors to this. I’ve witnessed it first-hand developing commercial and residential properties across the GTA over the past 15 years” states Freed.

With the purchase of Toronto Fashion Week® from IMG, we have the opportunity to create a multi-faceted program that embraces the Canadian fashion and design community, addresses today’s retail trends and consumer interests together with the creation and integration of a strong digital platform. It’s extremely exciting

“As we sought a new steward for Toronto Fashion Week®, Peter’s vision stood out. He and his team are planning an exciting new direction for the event, and we are confident that the many talented designers and brands in Canada will enjoy this much deserved platform under his leadership. We wish the new team the best of luck and look forward to seeing what’s next for the Canadian fashion industry,” said Catherine Bennett, SVP and Managing Director, IMG Fashion Events & Properties.

Joining Peter and the team as the president of Toronto Fashion Week® is IMG alumna, Carolyn Quinn. Carolyn, previously the Director of Fashion Events and Properties for IMG Canada will be spearheading the event’s organization, direction and execution. With over 15 years of experience in fashion, media and large scale festival productions, Carolyn brings tremendous expertise, insight and a comprehensive understanding of the fashion and retail sectors.

Also joining the group is seasoned public relations executive, Suzanne Cohon. Suzanne, who co-founded and is the principal of ASC Public Relations, will be assuming the role of TFW™ fashion, arts and culture ambassador, leading all communications for Toronto Fashion Week®.

The new team behind Toronto Fashion Week® will unveil its new direction and overall program in Q1 of 2017.