MAC Shadescents is here!

MAC is launching 6 new perfumes inspired by their iconic lipstick shades. If you’ve ever wondered how your favourite lipstick would smell like as a scent, wonder no more! You can find these in stores starting December 8, 2016.

Lady Danger thrills with notes of wild cherry and Ruby Woo goes bold with whiffs of deep red leather. Notes of saffron, incense smoke, and cordovan leather surprise and intoxicate in My Heroine. Candy Yum-Yum conjures tropical fruit and cotton candy and Velvet Teddy calls forth wild honey and creamy musk. Crème d’Nude evokes the vibrant sexiness of naked skin.

Image Source: MAC Cosmetics