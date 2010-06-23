Oliver Spencer: The Man and The Brand

If a fitted ensemble is armour for the modern knight, than Oliver Spencer’s Queen Street store is a modern day armoury. I’m sure Oliver (Oli) is probably chuckling as he is reading this but seriously folks, modesty is overrated. From international spies (Daniel Craig from James Bond) to The Doctor and Prince of England (Matt Smith of Doctor Who and The Crown), Oliver Spencer is LITERALLY dressing the knights of the 21st century.

The well-dressed men of Britain are not the only ones that cannot get enough of Oliver Spencer. Outside of dressing GQ’s Best-Dressed British Men, Oliver Spencer has also developed a following in Toronto.

This sweater from the Oliver Spencer Winter 2016 Collection was worn by Matt Smith during an interview on playing Prince Phillip in latest Netflix’s Original Series The Crown.

 

Sarah and I had an opportunity to chat with Oli on his creative journey, his expanding menswear empire and his Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

Known for his timeless pieces and impeccable quality, Oliver Spencer has been very successful in Canada with one storefront in the trendy fashion district and a roster of retailers in the upscale district of Yorkville. “We are very much committed to Canada.” says Oli who started his Canadian trip in Montreal. “There is a lot of style here and we are very interested in expanding our Canadian market.”

Inspired by the Italian villa lifestyle, Oliver Spencer’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection features many vibrant pieces that can comfortably transition from winter into spring. “I wanted to make clothing that was comfortable but also weather-specific.” explains Oli.

“Not everyone wants to wear black” replied Oli when we asked him what inspired his creative decision to paint his collection with pastel hues. “There are certain trends coming through this season as men are getting more comfortable with wearing with more colour.”

 

Encompassing cotton-candy coloured shirts and mustard bombers, the runway of Oliver Spencer S/S 2017 is like being in a candy store. We absolutely cannot wait for spring!

 

Photos by: Sarah Llewelyn

Check out Oliver Spencer at 962 Queen St W for his Fall collection and see below for a sneak peek at our favourite looks from the Oliver Spencer S/S’17 runway:

 

