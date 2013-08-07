Levi’s Chinese New Year Collection Expands Globally

This year, Levi’s will be selling its Chinese New Year Collection in Canada after an incredibly successful launch last year!

The Lunar New Year is all about introducing a new meaning to life, while also celebrating the important traditions of the past. The Levi’s Chinese New Year 2017 Collection does just that: introducing outfits with a fresh holiday spirit, while maintaining that iconic Levi’s style.

2017 is the Year of the Rooster and this is seen uniquely integrated into the collection with embroidery, patching and splashes of red and gold!

See below for a sneak peak! 🙂