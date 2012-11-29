Shoes.com Announces Closing, Shuts Down Operations Abruptly

SHOES.COM has announced that it will be shutting down operations as of today.

The Company will take all three of its e-commerce properties — SHOES.com, OnlineShoes.com and ShoeME.ca — offline, along with closing the two SHOES.com brick-and-mortar stores in Vancouver and Toronto.

Employees were made aware of the decision before the public announcement on the same day, and have been compensated through the end of the month. The Company is currently working to determine the process to liquidate assets and intends to assign some or all of the group companies into bankruptcy.

A limited group of employees will stay on through the next few weeks as the Company winds down all operations. As of today, all three of the company’s websites were down.

The company, which caused a stir when it was revealed they sold shoes from Ivanka Trump’s collection and then pulled the collection, caused them to issue statements to concerned shoppers (below). While we doubt this had anything to do with their imminent closure, it just goes to show you how volatile the retail climate can be.

