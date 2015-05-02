Uniqlo Toronto launches modest wear collection of hijabs, abayas and more

Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo is planning to release a line of modest wear in Canada next month.

Scheduled to release on February 24th at Uniqlo’s two Canadian locations in Toronto, at the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Mall, the full collection will carry hijabs, abayas, and attire inspired by baju kurung.

Kat Adams, a spokesperson for Uniqlo, told The Star that it is hoping to fill a demand for modest wear in Canada.

“This is such as diverse market, we are very hopeful that it will receive a positive reaction,” she said.

The brand has partnered with Muslim fashion designer Hana Tajima in the past, and has offered its modest wear collection in select countries since 2015. Uniqlo also plans on stocking the AIRism collection which is a light-weight fabric designed to be paired with the latest offerings.

Available in 15 countries, the full modest wear line includes 30 items in 81 colours and patterns. Prices will range from $8 to $80.

VIDEO : UNIQLO x Hana Tajima Tutorial