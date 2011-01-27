February Vibes

Happy February, everyone!

With Valentines Day around the corner, my sorority little sis, Lyna and I put together some cute casual outfits that are practical for our snowy Toronto weather! We hope you like them.

This was actually my first time photographing and also Lyna’s first blog cameo! 😀

For those cozy weekends, we’ve put together a navy mock-neck fuzzy sweater and and paired it with Levi 501 Skinny denim. Add a lightweight jacket and keep warm as you grab a latte and explore Toronto.

In the spirit of being cute and also showing off your best asssssets, we’ve paired together a flirty pink top and a pair of our favourite Levi 501s for the perfect brunch look.

For a more professional setting, we’ve paired some Levi 721s with a white camisole and blazer to transition the perfect casual Friday look from the office to happy hour.

Hope everyone enjoyed our lookbook! 🙂

-G