Decor Inspiration: The Roaring Twenties (from the Interior Design Show 2017)

Last month, we got to attend the Interior Design Show hosted in Toronto. This was actually perfect timing because I am currently in the process of decorating my new apartment!

Out of all the exhibits, I was most inspired by the twenties-influenced booth designed in collaboration with Oakville designer Janette Ewen and Montreal furniture retailer, Mobilia. Channeling a sophisticated Great Gatsby vibe, the collection marries clean lines with metal, velvet and wood textures.

This was actually Mobilia’s first year at the Interior Design Show and their booth won first place in the 401 to 600 sq.ft category!