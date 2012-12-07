My Stay-cation : The Marriott Hotel in Downtown Toronto

Relaxing poolside is not out of the equation just because you are on a stay-cation!

Need to be inspired. The view from the gym, which is on the top floor, are breathtaking.

Our view of the courtyard from the room. The Marriott also offers sweeping views of the city.

If you're not careful, you could sleep all day in bed. Of course, you can order room service if you do!

Suites have been updated using a cool tone colour palette throughout, with soft finishing touches to make you feel right at home.

Dreaming about a vacation but short on time? Enter the stay-cation.

This increasingly popular getaway option is essentially everything you would want on a vacation without the actual get-away part. Don’t think of it as staying put, but think of it as a way to re-discover where you already are!

For my stay-cation, I checked-out of work mode and checked-in to the Marriott Hotel, in the heart of downtown Toronto. Skipping the stress associated with travel, such as long drives, over packing and waits at the airport, I was ready for all the treat-yo-self moments that the Marriott and the city of Toronto had to offer.

The location of this Marriott could not be any better! Nestled in the core of Toronto’s lively downtown; there are plenty of places to see, things to do, and things to buy (more on that below).

The suites, which have been renovated this past year, are simply gorgeous. The décor choices make the room feel relaxing, from the artwork to throw pillows, the suites are stylish and sophisticated.

For this stay-cation, my spacious suite had all the luxury you would want; deep soaker tub for two, separate living area, and a giant bed you would be tempted to sleep in all day, that is, if there wasn’t so much to do outside! The room was immaculately clean and offered extra linens, towels and robes in the walk-in closet.

The hotel’s location puts you within steps to some of the best shopping and dining that Toronto has to offer. Plenty of theatres and local dining spots surround the Marriott, so a night on the town can include catching one of the latest musical productions or sitting down for a bite to eat to sample Toronto’s diverse food offerings.

With the Toronto Eaton Centre literally outside your doorstep, you can lose yourself in newly opened Nordstroms or Saks Fifth Avenue. The Eaton Centre also boasts over 250 stores to browse through, including Canadian shops like Vancouver’s Oak + Fort or Montreal’s Mackage.

After a busy day of going at your own pace, and your work emails out of sight and out of mind, head back to the Marriott to unwind. Take a dip in the pool, or melt any stress away with a quick workout on the hotel’s top floor (the gym offers amazing views of Toronto).

This was truly an amazing stay and a great way to spend a stay-cation in downtown Toronto. With the service standards you can expect from the Marriott brand, the hotel and it’s staff can turn the most daunting of business trips into a worthwhile vacation. Whether you are travelling from afar to Toronto, or you simply want to kick back and relax like I did, I totally recommend checking-in to a Marriott.