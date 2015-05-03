Trend Alert – Patch Jackets

View Gallery
36 Photos
Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Gucci $4400

Gucci denim coat

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
American Eagle $117.79

American Eagle embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
American Eagle $117.79

American Eagle embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Opening Ceremony $719.85

Opening Ceremony available at NORDSTROM Toronto

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
American Eagle $104.70

American Eagle embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Ardene $44.50

Ardene patchwork denim coat

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Ardene $59.50

Ardene patch varsity jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Ardene $59.50

Ardene patch varsity jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Coach $795

Coach patch work jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Ardene $59.50

Ardene patched denim jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Bluenotes $59.99

Bluenotes embroidered varsity style jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever 21 $48.90

Forever 21 flower patch jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever 21 $4890

Forever 21 flower patch jacket with contrast sleeves

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever 21 $56.90

Forever 21 embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Gucci $3500

Gucci embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Marc Jacobs $2056.72

Marc Jacobs available at Nordstrom Canada

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever 21 $56.90

Forever 21 patch work denim jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever 21 $59.90

Forever 21 patch work back denim jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever 21 63.90

Forever 21 floral embroidered leather-like coat

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Forever21 $48.90

Forever 21 tan floral embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
H&M $59.99

H&M pink embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
H&M $69.99

H&M leather-like embroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
H&M $59.99

H&M racer stripe jacket with embroidery

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Moschino $952.95

Moschino cartoon print available at Nordstrom Canada

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Roots $528

Roots Canada collection varsity jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Suzy $44.00

Suzy Shier embroidered sleeve jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Suzy 49.00

Suzy Shier back emroidered jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Urban Outfitters $159

Urban Outfitters back embroidered patch jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Urban Outfitters $168

Urban Outfitters leather-like jacket with embroidery

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Urban Outfitters $159

Urban Outfitters tiger patch jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Drake General Store $49

Patch it yourself with the patch and button kit from The Drake General Store Toronto.

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Dynamite $59.95

Dynamite printed jacket

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Drake General Store $5

Patch it yourself with patch letters from The Drake General Store Toronto. $5 per letter.

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
H&M $34.99

Children aren't left out of the patch trend either!

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Childrens Place $17.97

Children aren't left out of the patch trend either!

Toronto Is Fashion | A Canadian Fashion Blog
Trend Alert – Patch Jackets
Childrens Place $26.97

Children aren't left out of the patch trend either!

One of the latest fashion trends we are noticing for the start of spring and summer is patches and embroidered jackets. From varsity style coats to light weight denim, retailers are starting to stock their racks with pieces that have embellishments from simple patches to elaborate floral embroidery.

Straight from the runway, designers have dusted-off this decade’s old trend and have been applying patches to everything from sweaters, pants, backpacks, purses – literally everything! Fast fashion retailers have taken their cues from the luxury market, as they often do, and have put their spin on the designer trend.

Our pro-tip is to not over-spend on this trend. While we love the extra flare patches and embroidery can add to an outfit, we don’t think this trend will be around for too long after this year or next and as we’ve seen with the fashions from the 80’s/90’s, patch work can quickly get out of control.

Gucci denim coat -$4000 

While there are luxury options, such as the $4000 denim number from Gucci, not everyone has that kind of coin to drop on buy-now-where-now fashion statement. To get the look without breaking the bank, we recommend picking up some patches or buttons, The Drake General Store has some great options, as does CryWolf. Add these to a jacket that’s been sitting in the back of your closet for a fresh updated look.

Toronto Is Fashion

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>