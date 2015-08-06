Air Jordan 12 OVO Black releases February 18th in Toronto

Sneaker fans will rejoice when the Air Jordan 12 OVO Black gets released on February 18th, 2017. Similar to the earlier version available in white, this collaboration utilizes premium materials like stingray and nubuck leather and is adorned with the OVO owl logo.

Drake’s OVO flagship locations in Toronto, Los Angeles and NYC held a raffle last week so some lucky fans will have access to the pair. The OVO online shop will have limited pairs available on its official release day as well. The price is reportedly $225 (US). Good luck to any fans trying to get their hands on a pair!