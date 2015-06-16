Montreal gets its own Deli-inspired shoes

Famous for their smoked meat sandwiches, Montreal is getting the shoe treatment inspired by their delicatessen sandwich. Off The Hook, Canada’s only Vans Partnership store, released their latest collaboration – inspired by Montreal’s famous deli options.

The shoe features a lightly distressed, rich burgundy leather upper; a premium leather heel counter and toe box in a lighter shade of burgundy; and, of course, the classic Mid Skool ‘77 back window that showcases Vans branding. The distressed leather, and different shades of burgundy, harken back to the heart of a smoked meat sandwich – and the classic “lean, medium, or medium fat” conundrum – with a rye bread-inspired brown leather jazz stripe and gum tab at the back of the outsole delicately holding everything together.

Each pair comes with three sets of laces: a mustard yellow, a mayonnaise white, and a coleslaw green. Finally, the shoes feature limited edition pickle footbeds with Vans OTH branding.

The Vault by Vans x OTH Deli Edition Mid Skool ‘77 LX will be available on Saturday, March 18th at the Vans OTH store at 11AM, and online as of 12PM. The shoes will retail at $120CAD + applicable taxes and shipping.

Bon appetite.