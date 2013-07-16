Nike’s Air Max Toronto Bus – Details and Stops

The Nike Air Max Bus is in Toronto, and sneaker fans are excited to get their chance to hop on the mobile sneaker showcase.

Nike is bringing some OG Air Max 1 styles out of the vault and putting them on display on a special bus that’s set to tour around Toronto until the end of March.

The customized Nike bus is hard to miss. The exterior resembles one of the earliest Air Max shoe boxes, with orange colouring and white logos.



During its two-week tour, fans can visit this moving museum at its multiple stops to learn more about the evolution of the brands iconic Air Max. The stops will coincide with the individual releases of the Nike’s Air Max Day collection.

Inside the bus, a special vending machine will also offer visitor’s a chance to win entrance into the upcoming Sneakeasy party on Air Max Day, March 26th, where Nike will also be selling one pair of of the 30 Air Max 1 grails at the original retail price. Each visitor will have a chance to try their luck to be invited to the exclusive party.

Customers purchasing Air Max shoes in-store where the bus is stopped will receive an additional chance, along with a special Air Max toque. See a list of all the Nike Toronto bus stops this month below: