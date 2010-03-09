Sport Chek Opens First Women’s Only Store in Calgary

Yesterday, Sport Chek opened its first women’s only store located in CF Chinook Centre in Calgary. The first of its kind for Sport Chek, Sport Chek Women is independently designed by an in-house team of women from different disciplines across FGL Sports.

This diverse, all-women design team drove the development of the new store concept from the ground up, and the result is a store built for the healthy, active lifestyles of Calgary women.

The Sport Chek Women’s store offers the best selection of women’s sport and lifestyle apparel and footwear brands anywhere in the retail network, along with new brands unique to Sport Chek, including Alo, Onzie, Soybu, Lolë and Moving Comfort. The new store offers extended sizing and specialized services including a dedicated team sports area, bra destination and the largest women’s only footwear wall.

The Sport Chek Women store caters to the active lifestyles of Calgary women and brings our very best women’s shopping experiences to the Canadian market. The product and brand selection is second to none and customer service is personalized to meet the needs of women,

said Kara Anastasiadis, Associate Vice President, Merchandise Strategy of FGL Sports. “We are excited to open this new store and offer a specialized customer experience geared to women in the hometown of Sport Chek,” she added.

Take a video tour of the store here.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Sport Chek Women is holding its official grand opening the weekend of March 2-5. The launch will include workouts led by top brands such as adidas, Under Armour, Lolë, and Fitbit. Click here for a full calendar of events.