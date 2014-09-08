UniqloMeetsToronto Shops

One of Toronto’s newest clothing retailers is showing our city some more fashionable love.

Japanese retailer Uniqlo, which opened just less than a year ago, has partnered with four independently owned retailers with stores in Toronto for its #UniqloMeetsToronto shop-in-shop program.

The retailers participating are gravitypope, The Beguiling, Soundscapes and BYOB Cocktail Emporium and the selected items are currently available at the Uniqlo location in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto.

These independently owned retailers “feed the city’s creative desires for comics and graphic novels, music, entertaining and fashion, and share similar values with Uniqlo, including customer centric thinking, unique pieces and a strong sense of community”, in a statement from Uniqlo. Each ‘shop-in-shop’ features items from these retailers, as well as a curated selection of Uniqlo clothing.

Check out more photos from the partnerships below from the Uniqlo Canada Facebook page.