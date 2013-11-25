Happy Pride Month, World!

June is an important month because we are celebrating love, identity, equality and diversity. It has been a long road for the LGBTQQIP2SAA community and each year we are reminded of the struggles and victories faced to be able to be our true self. One lesson we’ve learned from this is to never doubt who you are and always be true to yourself – you’re the only one accountable for you!

Looking for some summer gear to rock at Pride Parade 2017? Here are some recommendations:

Levi’s 501®CT Shorts: Gender neutral shorts with cut-off inseam and pieced repair inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt with a “Remember Their Names” patch.

2. Levi’s Fight Stigma Tank: A call to action using the “Fight Stigma” rally cry of the 1980s. The 100% cotton fabric is sure to keep you cool throughout the parade.

3. Converse Far Out: These city-proof shoes are perfect for marching down Church on the 25th or even just to dance the night away.