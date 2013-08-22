Limited Edition : Nike Teams Up with 3 Canadian Fashion Labels

Nike has launched a limited edition collection, collaborating with three Canadian designer labels. As part of the Nike Air Society campaign, the challenge was to create original pieces inspired by a different VaporMax colourway.

The outcome was 9 original looks, brought to life with a local Toronto style icon and photographed by Matt Barnes. Tasked with creating clothing inspired by the Nike VaporMax colourway (“Chrome Blush” for Smythe, “Black Anthracite” for Elsaesser and “Pure Platinum” for Markoo), the end results are fantastic! The designers were also asked to complete a series of 3 windows that span 3 blocks on West Queen West and will be on display for 3 weeks.

The Nike Air Society campaign will also run in Niketown New York, Nike Soho, Nike Chicago, Nike Bucktown and Nike The Grove in Los Angeles through August 31.

Hayley Elsaesser

For Hayley Elsaesser, life is too short to wear boring clothes. Inspired by the Nike Air VaporMax, this Toronto-based designer combines function and style with bold, colourful looks that stand out in the Queen Street crowd.

Inspired by the weightlessness of the Black Anthracite Nike Air VaporMax, and worn by Sandy Gill, this look features a lightweight ruffle dress, and Hypermesh Jacket for a light, breezy feel. Total cost of the look (5 items) : $510

Smythe

From their iconic jackets, right down to the essentials, Toronto co-designers, Smythe are known for their bold, modern style. Built around their latest Box Pleat Blazer in Azure and elevated by the Nike Air VaporMax, their looks are classic and timeless – tailored to a real woman’s lifestyle.

Elevated by the Chrome Blush Nike Air VaporMax, and worn by Amy Patel, this look is styled around the new Smythe Box Pleat Blazer in Azure, featuring tearaway pants and a packable jacket. Total cost of the look (8 items) : $890

Markoo

Established by design duo, Tania Martin and Mona Koochek, Markoo is the breakout fashion label turning heads across Toronto and beyond. Styled around the Nike Air VaporMax, their collections combine edgy and elegant – reimagining the staples in unexpected ways.

Modeled by Nadia Gohar, this look blurs style and innovation – from the Pure Platinum Nike Air VaporMax, to the detailing on Markoo’s new Bubble Cocoon Dress. Total cost of the look (3 items) : $840

AIR TO MOVE YOU FORWARD

With a reinvented cushioning system, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit delivers a lightweight, bouncy ride for a gravity-defying sensation underfoot and Flyknit fabric for a snug, flawless fit. Available in three different colour ways.