Toronto Fashion Week 2017

Toronto Fashion Week is back! After a hiatus and sponsorship changes, the fashion lovers of this city were abruptly left without a runway to flock to. Luckily, the future of Toronto Fashion Week looks bright with its recent revival.

In December, 2016, Peter Freed announced the purchase of Toronto Fashion Week from IMG Canada Limited. Freed, President of Freed Developments, is spearheading the ownership group comprised of several founding sponsors that include The Hazelton Hotel, Hill & Gertner Capital Corporation and Yorkville Village.

The official fall show dates of Toronto Fashion Week were announced for September 5, 6, and 7. To toast the announcement was Suzanne Cohon, Fashion, Arts and Cultural Ambassador, Toronto Fashion Week and Carolyn Quinn, Executive Director, Toronto Fashion Week.

The bi-annual festival celebrating fashion, art and culture will take place within Toronto’s most prestigious luxury retail and brand neighbourhood, Yorkville along Hazelton Avenue and Yorkville Avenue.

A robust programming schedule to occur over the three day festival will include fashion talks with internationally renowned designers and industry experts, runway shows and fashion presentations.

Toronto Fashion Week from Toronto Fashion Week on Vimeo.