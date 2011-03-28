Fall 2017 Favourites

Happy Pumpkin Spice Latte Season, Everyone! As the leaves turn yellow, for some reason, the Toronto weather has still not realized that we are currently in the middle of September! Welp, I’m still ready for Fall’17 fashion. Bring it on!

1. Tweezerman Eyelash Curler: I have had this curler for almost a year now and it has worked wonders on my stubby lashes! Totally in love with this rose gold set. Tweezerman also sells this with matching tweezers.

2. MAC Matte Lipstick in Power Drive: Appropriately named, this matte lip colour by MAC was made to slay. My favourite part: the colour doesn’t come off with my morning coffee.

3. Dermablend Professional Compact Setting Powder: Because you can’t get away with being shiny in the fall and this Dermablend compact is light enough to powder without being too cakey.

4. Essence 2-in-1 Jumbo Eye Pencil: Jumbo eye pencils are my jam and with the amount of OT I have been working in my new job, this eye pencil has worked wonders making me look fresh and not sleep deprived every morning. The perfect colour for waterline and the inside corner of your eyes.

5. Pineapple Socks by Happy Socks: My favourite part of the weekend is snuggling up to my baby poodle in cosy clothes and reading a book. Recently I’ve been loving rocking these adorable pineapple socks. Just because summer is over doesn’t mean we put away the pina colada! Am I right?

What are some items that YOU have been digging this season?