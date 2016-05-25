Levi’s x HBC Trucker Jacket

Levi’s and Hudson’s Bay Company just released details on their collaboration jacket and we absolutely love it!

The jackets are lined with the same pattern as the iconic The Point Blanket – a cottage and home staple in Canada.

For women, the Ex-Boyfriend style is a new oversized Trucker Jacket with slightly relaxed fit and longer silhouette. It’s that borrowed-from-the-boys look with an effortless, feminine fit. It features classic Levi’s® Trucker jacket styling details and the iconic Hudson’s Bay Company stripes in the interior lining and under collar.

For men, the most popular and recognized style of Trucker Jacket, the Type III, celebrating 50 years of classic design. It features definitive Levi’s® Trucker jacket styling details and Hudson’s Bay Company’s iconic Multipstripe interior lining and under collar.

These jackets will be available at the end of August at Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada, thebay.com and select Levi’s® Stores.