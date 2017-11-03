3 Must-Have Items for your Gym Bag

As Christmas rolls around, many people are starting to hit the gym to burn off those Thanksgiving dinners and holiday potlucks. Here are some great products to keep in your gym bag to ensure you stay fresh during and after the gym!

1. Jack Black – Dry Down Friction-Free Powder

One great thing about powder deodorant is that it helps with chafing. The ultra-fine, talc-free formula quickly absorbs moisture to offer exceptional protection from friction and irritation. The formula features a blend of peppermint and lavender essential oils for anti-itch benefits and to keep the skin smelling fresh!

2. American Crew – 24-Hour Deodorant Body Wash

Not only does this American Crew body wash remove dirt and post-workout odours, it also helps deodorize which is fantastic for those going to work after the gym.

3. Art of Shaving – Sandalwood Shaving Cream

Often post-workout is the perfect time for shaving. This Art of Shaving shaving cream lifts hairs for a close and comfortable shave while protecting the skin from irritation and razor burn.