Sold Out : No Frills Launches Clothing Collection

Grocery retailer No-Frills launched a limited-edition, capsule clothing collection in May 2018 to a great response from shoppers. The collection, which featured 5 tops, sold out quickly. A reusable yellow Hauler bag was also available in limited quantities at the roughly 250 No Frills stores in Canada.



Marketed using the name “Hauler,” the company was focused on its most loyal shoppers with the new clothing offering and ran several ads to help promote the new collection (video below). While this collection is now officially sold out, the company and the Hauler website states that more pieces of the collection will be dropping soon.