New Fashion Competition TV Show : STITCHED

The newest fashion competition is coming to television this fall, promising to bring fast fashion and flying hemlines to our television sets. STITCHED, the new original series from Corus Entertainment, fuses jaw-dropping creations and big personalities from the world of North American fashion.

Hosted by Canadian fashion model Kim Cloutier, the series boasts an esteemed panel of resident judges including style expert Joe Zee and ELLE Canada’s Editor-in-Chief, Vanessa Craft.

From talented designers across North America and wicked critiques from our incomparable panel of judges to stunning high fashion creations, STITCHED is fashion-forward competition at its best, Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.

Introducing a new wave of talented fashion designers, the series matches wits and stitches in an epic fashion throw-down in three rounds. In every high-style-meets-high-stakes episode, four competitors face off in dramatically themed challenges with one designer eliminated each round. Facing the oh-so-sharp resident judges and a new guest judge per episode, designers create ambitious outfits inspired by unique materials and concepts under tight timelines. In the end, the top designer from each episode rises to the top with a couture-level creation that earns them the $10,000 prize.

“STITCHED marks a fabulous new chapter in the world of fashion reality competition and we know that this exciting, original format is going to make waves in Canada and beyond,” said Executive Producer Andrea Gabourie, FORTÉ Entertainment. “We are delighted to partner with Corus on this great series and show that strong, successful domestic formats can stand equal to blockbusters from around the world.”

Meet the endlessly chic host and panel of STITCHED:

Kim Cloutier (Host): Montreal-born and internationally known fashion model Kim Cloutier takes the reigns as host. Having worked on campaigns spanning from Victoria Secret to Redken, Kim brings her insider knowledge of the fashion industry to the STITCHED runway.

Joe Zee (Resident Judge): World-renowned fashion power player with over two decades of experience, Joe has occupied top positions at several prestigious publications (Vanity Fair, Allure, Elle US), as well as conquering the worlds of broadcast, digital and publishing. Formerly, Joe served as the executive creative director at Yahoo Style and is a frequent fashion and pop culture expert with regular appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s TODAY show, CNN, Extra! and Access Hollywood.

Vanessa Craft (Resident Judge): ELLE Canada’s Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Craft rounds out the solid resident judging panel. A jet-setting authority on fashion who is a fixture at international runway shows, this style expert is eloquent and playful and always looking for the deeper story behind a designer’s vision.