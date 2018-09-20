Review: The Black/Nickel Dyson Supersonic

Hello internet friends! We are back and we got the chance to attend the launch of the new Dyson Supersonic in Black and Nickel. The blow dryer has been hailed as the Dyson Supersonic for men with its polished colours and comfortable design. The Dyson Supersonic has a powerful digital motor that is designed for fast drying and also has a microprocessor that can control the heating element to help prevent heat damage to your hair and maintain the natural shine.

The Supersonic comes with 3 attachments (a smoothing noozle, a styling concentrator and a diffuser for curly hair) that stay on using a simple magnetic pull, so you don’t have to fumble trying to get your attachments on, and most important they stay in place during the drying process. When using the Supersonic, my hair drying time was cut in half and my hair didn’t feel frizzy and dry afterwards!

The new Black/Nickel colour gives the Supersonic a very sleek and smooth finish, which is a change from the usual, more colourful white, fusia and purple hair dryers that Dyson has released. When you first open the box, you can feel how lightweight the hair dryer is, since the motor is in the handle of the hairdryer, instead of the body, like conventional hair dryers.

I found that my old hair dyer was quite heavier since the motor was in the body of the dryer, but the motor in the Dyson Supersonic is in the handle! It makes drying your hair quick and easy, which can be hard if you are blow drying hair all day. The hair dryer and attachments look like they would take up a lot of space but are quite compact and light that they can be thrown in a carry-on bad or a gym bag. The only drawback is the price, which is higher compared to other hair dryers, but if you have issues with holding a hair dryer for long periods to get your hair extra dry, this is the perfect device for you!

Technology Highlights:

– Intelligent heat control: While conventional hair dryers can get too hot, the Dyson

Supersonic that measures air temperature 20 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage and protect natural shine.

– Fast, smooth and controlled airflow: It uses Dyson’s patented Air Multiplier technology with air flow travelling at 105mph for fast drying and styling.

– Light and balanced: The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is engineered with the motor in the handle that shifts its centre of gravity to feel balanced in the hand.

– Dyson engineered styling attachments: The Dyson Supersonic has four heat settings and three airflow modes that allow users to achieve a range of styles.

-The smoothing nozzle dries hair gently while also allowing users to style and dry at

the same time.

– The styling concentrator directs precise airflow to style one section at a time.

– The diffuser is designed to disperse air evenly and simulate natural drying for curly

hair.

Starting June 25, the Dyson Supersonic Black/Nickel will be available on DysonCanada.ca for $499.99.